No bids received for airport construction

WAPAKONETA – A bid opening Tuesday at the Auglaize County Commissioners offices resulted in no bids being submitted for construction of the new terminal at Neil Armstrong Airport, commissioners will have to restart the bidding process. The proposed 4, 390-square-foot building is estimated will cost $1.6 million. Plans call for construction to be completed in 2019.

The next step will be for commissioners to pass a new resolution authorizing the bidding process. It was estimated that the first of two newspaper announcements will appear July 21. Brad Garmann of architectural firm Garmann/Miller, which designed the plans, will also approach various contractors for comment.

Once built, the new building will have a larger meeting room, additional office space, larger restrooms, a kitchen and pilot lounge. The original building was built in 1969.

Auglaize County Airport Authority manager Ted Berstrom said this will delay an anticipated groundbreaking and said he will get information out about a new date.

Bergstrom also said other airport projects are on-going. For example, the installation of the water and sanitary sewer lines are now in the final punch list phase. Also, he said the Obstruction Lighting Process was about to begin, which will use lights to indicate obstructions such as trees for pilots landing at night.

Founded in 1968, the airport is a member of NPIAS (National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems). The airport has a 5,501-foot long by 100-foot wide grooved asphalt runway capable of handling aircraft weighing in excess of 50,000 pounds. Its advanced instrument approaches allow access to Auglaize County in all weather conditions.

The airport is located southwest of Wapakoneta, Ohio.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

