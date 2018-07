HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association has named the recipients of its 2018 scholarships.

Cierra Cozad, daughter of Angela and Phil Cozad, Dexter Ingle, son of Nicki and Neil Ingle, and Mary Jo Meyer, daughter of Charlotte and James Meyer, all of Houston, each received a $500 grant. The scholarship winners are 2018 graduates of Houston High School.

The association supported the grants by selling pizzas throughout the year.