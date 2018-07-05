Minster approves placing levy on November ballot

MINSTER – A resolution to place a 3 mil, three-year fire and rescue levy on the November ballot was approved as an emergency at Monday night’s meeting of the Minster Village Council.

Councilwoman Nicole Clune, Safety Committee chair, said the decision to pursue the levy was made because decreasing funding from the state was squeezing the general fFund. She also pointed out that that funding from the levy was needed to allow the volunteer fire and rescue departments to have the proper equipment to do their job well.

“We are just about the only municipality to not have a fire and rescue levy,” said Clune. The other two members of the Safety Committee are Craig Oldiges and Curt Albers.

In other action, the council passed by emergency an ordinance setting a 15 mile per hour speed limit on West Park Drive at the Four Seasons Park. Problems with speeding on the drive had been brought to the council’s attention last month. Traffic signs have already been posted.

Finally, approved was a first reading of an ordinance for levying a special assessment for the improvement of curbs, sidewalks, and paving on Fifth, Hamilton and Paris streets.

In his report to council, village administrator Don Harrod said the village 30 minute power outage on Monday, July 2, was due to a squirrel getting into wiring.

Harrod also said village projects were moving along well.

For example, village crews are continuing to work on the industrial park property. Installation of the sanitary sewer line is complete and work has begun on the foundation for the new lift station.

He said work has begun on the tennis court renovation project. Homan and Stucke has leveled the area and is expected to begin pouring the surface any day now. Once the surface is finished, the fence and coating contractor will be contacted to complete the project.

Finally, bids for the 2019 Minor Street Resurfacing Project will be opened July 13 and bids for the Ohio street project will be opened July 19.

In other news, a representative from the Minster Alumni Baseball Tournament turned in a permit application for the upcoming competition, which will be held Aug. 10 to 13.

Council also approved the revised dates and times for the school to utilize the practice football field beginning July 30.

The council adjourned to executive session to discuss land acquisition. No action was taken.

If approved, funds will benefit fire, rescue

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

