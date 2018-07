NEW BREMENT — The 2018 Bremenfest Committee is currently seeking individuals or groups to participate in its festival talent show.

Steve Baker from NewsCenter 7 will be a guest celebrity judge.

The contest will be held on Saturday, Aug. 18, at 2:30 p.m. with the finals held on Sunday afternoon following the parade.

For more information or to register, visit www.bremenfest.com and click on events.