Arts festival seeks artists

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council has announced that booth space is available for artists and fine craftsmen during the organization’s Art in the Park event, Aug. 4, in Tipp City.

The deadline to apply to participate is July 15. Applications are available at tippcityartscouncil.com/artinpark.

The event includes food vendors and music, as well as artists. It will run from noon to 8 p.m. in conjunction with a Children’s Art Adventure from noon to 4 p.m., during which children can make art at no cost.

Booth rental costs $40 for arts council members, $50 for nonmembers.