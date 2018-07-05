Auxiliary swears in officers

FORT LORAMIE — Cindy Plas was installed as the new president of the Fort Loramie American Legion Post 355 Auxiliary during the group’s meeting, June. 19.

Also installed were Sue Hoying as secretary, Lynn Crowe as treasurer and Jeanne Boerger as chaplain.

Awards for green reports that were received during the summer convention, June 3, in Celina, were distributed. Local winners were Patty Eilerman, second place in the Children and Youth category; Hilda Siegel, first place in Americanism; Sue Hoying, first place in Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation; Cindy Plas, first place in Community Service; and Natalie Mescher, first place in Junior Activities.

Members discussed plans for the Liberty Days parade, that was scheduled to take place June 30. Ten veterans and seven past auxiliary presidents were to ride on the auxiliary float.

The club voted to give $84 to Emma Wilt to purchase flags to distribute during the parade and to give a $500 donation to the VA hospital.

The next meeting will be Aug. 13.