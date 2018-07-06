Anna nixes added income tax

ANNA — The Anna Village Council has voted down a proposal to add a .5 percent income tax to the village’s existing 1.75 percent tax.

The action came during the council’s regular meeting, June 26.

Following the third reading and some discussion of the ordinance that would have added the tax to be used for street improvements , Councilwoman Kathleen Eshleman moved to table the ordinance until the full council was present to vote. Councilman Gary Strasser was absent from the June 26 meeting. Cindy Naseman seconded the motion to table the ordinance, but the proposal failed by a vote of three to two. Naseman and Eshleman voted in favor of tabling. Carol Ferguson, Joel Kranenburg and Laura Lentz-Fogt voted against the proposal.

Eshleman then moved, and Naseman seconded the motion, to adopt the ordinance. But that vote failed, too, by a three to two vote. Naseman and Eshleman voted in favor of the tax. Ferguson, Lentz-Fogt and Kranenburg voted against it.

A subsequent ordinance concerning the filing of said tax proposal on the November ballot for approval by Anna voters was given a third reading, but failed for lack of a motion.

In other business, the council:

• Voted unanimously to levy assessments for Phase II of the Young Street reconstruction. Residents will have 30 days to pay the assessments or the assessments will be attached to their property tax bills.

• Voted unanimously to suspend the three-reading rule and passed an ordinance to purchase a 2017 Pierce fire truck.

• Heard from village Administrator Wayne York that First Troy had inquired about Community Reinvestment Act requirements to build more apartments in the Pebblebrook subdivision. Housing council will review a provision to enable three or more unit properties to be included in the program.

• Heard from the Public Works Committee that a contract to extend utilities under Interstate 75 to recently annexed property will be put out to bid in August. A truck stop that is part of the annexation will pay 50 percent of the cost.

The two owners of a total of 43 acres of property along county Road 25A have signed the necessary paperwork for annexation of that property to the village.

• Learned that information about and photos of fencing that has been proposed for the dog park can be seen at petplaygrounds.com.

• Moved into executive session to discuss personnel and pending litigation. No action was taken following the executive session.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

