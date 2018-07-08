Village connection

OSGOOD — The Osgood Legion will be serving barbecue chicken dinners on Sunday, July 15. Serving starts at 11 a.m. until sold out.

• Plastic caps are still being collected at the Osgood Post Office. The town of Osgood hopes to recycle enough caps to make several benches around town. Caps with the number 2, 4 and 5 are called foe. Flyers are available at the post office.

• The Goat Farmers will be having a chicken fry and bake sale to benefit Kellie Gehret on Sunday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Kelli is need of a kidney transplant as she will have both kidneys removed due to cancer. Tickets can be purchase from any Goat farmer or Smoke Wehrkamp at 419-305-8433.

By Jude Grieshop For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.