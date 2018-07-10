Legion posts’ reps serve at Boys State

OXFORD — The Fort Loramie and Minster American Legion posts each sent three high school seniors to Buckeye Boys State in June.

Representing the Fort Loramie post were Carson Moore, son of Denise and Kevin Moore, Joseph Ballas, son of Karen and Michael Ballas, all of Fort Loramie, and Greg Goubeaux, son of Brenda and Dale Goubeaux, of Russia.

Representing the Minster post were Mason Kemper, son of Polly and Dean Kemper, Jake Rethman, son of Ann and Brad Rethman, and Nathan Raterman, son of Joann and Ronald Raterman, all of Fort Loramie.

The boys participated in the eight-day, intensive education program about Ohio government by becoming a part of the operation of a mythical 51st state’s local, county or state government. The training was objective, practical and nonpartican. Activities included legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, a band and recreation.

Goubeaux held three elected positions during the session: county commissioner, city party chairman and nationalist party secretary. He played percussion in the Boys State band and earned an outstanding citizen award.

Ballas was a legislator in the house of representatives and played baritone horn in the band.

Rethman served as a transition specialist for the department of developmental disabilities and played in alto saxophone in the band.

Kemper served as clerk of courts.

Raterman and Moore served as a city councilmen. Moore also was a member of the Buckeye Boys State National Guard.