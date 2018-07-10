Ft. Loramie foundation awards grants

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation has announced the recipients of the $1,000 James F. and Marcia L. Schulze Scholarships.

They are Rachel Schmitmeyer and Carter Siegel. Schmitmeyer is the daughter of Dennis and Laura Schmitmeyer and she is attending Ohio State University, majoring in architectural engineering with a minor in design. She is 2016 graduate of Fort Loramie High School.

Siegel is the son of Dave and Jodi Siegel and is attending the Wright State Lake Campus, majoring in mechanical engineering. He is 2017 graduate of Fort Loramie High School.

The James F. and Marcia L. Schulze Scholarship fund benefits graduates of Fort Loramie High School who are pursuing degrees in architectural or mechanical engineering. The recipients must surpass their freshman year status and are eligible to be awarded the scholarship for two years.

The current officers and directors of the Fort Loramie Education Foundation are Angie Gaier, president; Craig Dues, vice president; Jessica Gaier, treasurer; Jane DeLoye, secretary; April Brandewie, Lynn DeLoye, Luke Snider, Vernon Siegel Jr., Board of Education representative, and Dan Holland, superintendent.