New Knoxville welcomes new police officer

NEW KNOXVILLE – The meeting of the New Knoxville Village Council Wednesday night saw the swearing in of a new police officer and heard about placement of police cameras at strategic points in the village. Council also learned of a September softball tourney and approved readings of two ordinances.

Mayor Keith Leffel administered the oath of office to Kyle Brown as a new part-time village police officer. Brown most recently served as a Jackson Center officer. He began his police service in 2011. He is about to complete his masters in public administration.

In other police news, police Chief Chris McKinney said his department had placed a security camera at the school crosswalk, where they had received “so many complaints” of people disregarding speed limits. This totals five wireless cameras. He said the two of the other four cameras were on state Route 29 at each end of the village and two at the park grounds. He added that his future goal was to invest an additional $5000 for cameras to be placed at each of the other four roads entering the village. The cameras were said to have already helped police solve a minor vandalism at the park and to confirm a police investigation that a person had entered the village at a certain time.

In his report to council, Village Administrator Rex Katterheinrich said Ron Riggenbaugh had requested his group be allowed to plan a Sept. 15 adult softball tournament at the village park. Riggenbaugh said New Knoxville school athletic director Kay Webb was involved in planning the event. Profits from the event are to be ear-marked for children’s athletic funds.

Other village business Katterheinrich said the final sanitary sewer testing was being completed at the Neil Armstrong Airport.

Also, the council gave Katterheinrich permission to sell the village’s old sweet sweeper.

Council approved a second reading of an ordinance to create an application process for small cell wireless installations on public right of way. There was also a second reading of an ordinance approving annexation of 36 acres of land owned by Crown Equipment Corporation.

The next meeting of the village council is set for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

