Big Brothers gets Greenville grant

GREENVILLE — The Harry D. Stephens Memorial fund recently made a donation of $1,617 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County.

Additionally, the Greenville Rotary Club donated $1,000 to the local agency. Both of these donations are specific to the Darke County program and will assist the agency in continuing to serve children in Darke County.

“The support we receive from these grants is truly a blessing for our agency. It enables us to continue to serve children in need of a mentor in the Darke County area,” stated Executive Director Jennifer Bruns.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. Their vision is for all children to achieve success in life. One-to-one mentoring programs provide support, activities, education, and most importantly, a mentor for children who may be considered at-risk. The children involved in this program have the opportunity to engage in fun, social, and academic enrichment activities with their mentor.