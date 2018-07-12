Local blood drives schedule for summer

SIDNEY — Community Blood Center is counting on blood donors and their “Do it yourself” spirit to help build a better blood supply this summer.

Summer is a time when high schools are on summer break, families are taking vacations, and outdoor activities increase, all of which can disrupt donation schedules and impact supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate, it’s important to reschedule when you can.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, or call 800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate blood through Sept. 1 at a CBC Donor Center or a CBC mobile blood drive will be automatically entered in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Donors must be 18 by the end of the campaign period to win.

Eligible donors can enter the drawing a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. CBC will announce the winner in September. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

Local blood drives in July include:

• July 17: Sidney American Legion, Sidney, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.,sponsored by Sidney Altrusa Club, community blood drive

• July 17: Anna Elementary School, Anna, 2 to 6 p.m., sponsored by Anna Rescue, community blood drive

• July 18: Emerson, Sidney, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., employee blood drive

• July 19: Emerson, Sidney, 12 to 4 p.m., employee blood drive

• July 20: Peerless, Sidney, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., employee and community blood drive

• July 24: Honda of America, Anna, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., employee blood drive

• July 24: Advanced Composites, Sidney, 1 to 5 p.m.,employee blood drive

• July 25: KTH Parts, Russel’s Point, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., employee blood drive

• July 25: Honda of America, Anna, 4 to 8 p.m., employee blood drive

• July 26: Cargill, Sidney, 12 to 4 p.m., employee blood drive

The Community Blood Center is honored to recognize these “Donors for Life:”

• 160 Donations: Charlie Gase, Sidney

• 120 Donations: Beth King, Botkins, Nick Braun, Jackson Center

• 100 Donations: Terri Jacobs, Fort Loramie; Scott Voisard, Russia

• 90 Donations: Larry Moeller, Fort Loramie

• 80 Donations: Tommy Francis, Russia; Byron Redd, Sidney

•75 Donations: July Wuebker, Minster; Thomas Geise, Fort Loramie; D Gregg Mitchell, Sidney

• 70 Donations, Chad Haworth, Fort Loramie; Talena Jess, Piqua

• 60 Donations: Eric Kaminsky. Kettlersville ; Ron Cooper, Botkins; Sam Long, Anna

• 50 Donations: Anthony Barhorst, Fort Loramie; Orville Bensman, Sidney

• 40 Donations: Carla Siegel, Fort Loramie; Sonja Watkins, Lindsay Schlagetter, Sidney

• 30 Donations: Mark Thaman, Anna; Abbigail Bensman, Russia; Tracy Eilerman, Dustin Schemmel, Jeanne Hoying, Fort Loramie; Barbara Borchers, Sidney

• 25 Donations: Debra Schmiesing, McCartyville; Lori Skinner, Russia; Robert Barhorst, Fort Loramie; Jill Berning, Bruce Runkle, Thomas Coverstone, Pamela Greer, Sidney

• 20 Donations: Bonnie Paulus, Julie Barlage, Russia; Diane Schulze, Fort Loramie; Susan Schultze, , David VanHook, Sidney, Jennifer Poppe, Botkins

• 10 Donations: Hope Ruhenkamp, Renae Meyer, Fort Loramie; Jacob Cook, Houston; Chad Francis, Orville Borgert, Sidney

• 5 Donations: Bob Further, Jackson Center; Nancy PoepplemanKnost, Nick Ruhenkamp, Alyssa Zumberger, Jennifer Henke, Kevin Moore, Fort Loramie; Kameron Lee, Mason Darner Piqua;, Allison Hereld Kim Wenning, Leon Purkey, Sidney; Tyler Scott, Russia; Gary Carr, Anna.