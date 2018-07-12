OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the second semester of 2017-18 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Local students named to the list include Eli Graham, of Sidney, and Aubrey Klosterman, of Minster.

