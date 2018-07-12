Lego coach clinic set

TROY — WACO Learning Center, 1865 S. county Road 25A, Troy, will host a First Lego League coach’s clinic, July 26 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

First Lego League is a robotics program for 9 to 14-year-olds, which is designed to get children excited about science and technology and teach them valuable employment and life skills. The children program an autonomous robot using the Lego Mindstorms robot set to score points on a thematic playing surface, complete a science project and learn teamwork.

The clinic will cover the three components of a competition, Tips & Best Practices for an FLL Coach, Timing of the 2018 season, and Programming the EV3 robots. There is no cost for the seminar, and no obligation to coach, but space is limited advance registration is required.

Register by calling 937-335-9226.