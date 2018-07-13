‘Oliver’ to open in Versailles

VERSAILLES — The Towne and Country Players in Versailles will present the musical, “Oliver,” in the Versailles Performing Arts Center, 280 Marker Road, Versailles.

Performances are July 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., July 21 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and July 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12 each and are available at www.towneandcountryplayers.com.

A cast of almost 90 singers, dancers and actors will bring to life the story of the orphan boy who picks pockets and steals audience hearts.

Based on the best-selling novel, “Oliver Twist,” by Charles Dickens, the Lionel Bart musical won the 1963 Tony Award for Best Original Score. The 1968 film adaptation earned six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The plot involves the young Oliver and the characters he meets while dealing with life on the streets in 19th-century London.

Oliver, played by Keegan Rismiller, lives in a workhouse run by Mr. Bumble (Chad Peyton) and matron (Chloe Rawlins). After being sold, he becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker and his wife (Danny and Michelle Schneible). Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance in the Artful Dodger (Zachary Ahrens) and a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin (Keith Rawlins). When Oliver is captured for a theft he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow (Tyler DeMange), takes Oliver in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes (Mason DeMange) and the sympathetic Nancy (Erin McKibben) and her sidekick, Bet (Megan VanSkyock), to kidnap Oliver again, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

Among the familiar songs in the musical are “As Long as He Needs Me,” “Consider Yourself,” “Where Is Love?” and “Food, Glorious Food.”

The Versailles production has been directed by Lindsey Ausborn with assistance from Robin Brown and Ken Demange. Vocal director is Bailey Demange. Set design is by Jacob Brown and costumes are by Erin Rismiller. Choreography is by Robin Brown, Lauren Durham, Hillary Holzapfel, Erin McKibben and Gabrielle Sharp.

The 17-piece pit orchestra is under the baton of Brian McKibben.

Others in the cast are Tyler DeMange as Mr. Brownlow, Sam Eiting as Mr. Grimwig, Cali Groff as Charlotte, Kyle Wuebker as Noah Claypoole, Amanda Riley as Mrs. Bedwin, Evan VanSkyock as Charley Bates and Collin Rismiller as Dipper.

Playing Fagin’s gang are Tyler Barga, Danielle Francis, Joscie LeFevre, Katelyn Meyer, Kaylee Phelan, Austin Pierron, Ethan Rauh, Hannah Schneible, Logan Schulze and Andrew Wuebker.

Workhouse orphans are played by Lydia Alton, Brooklynne Austen, Tyler Barga, Isaac Batty, Mara Batty, Allie Bergman, Katelyn Bernholt, Nadia Bolin, Emma Bomholt, Jenna Breeze, Mya Ellis, Evelyn Eshelman, Monica Evers, Wyatt Fitzwater-Fleck, Sophia Gerling, Elizabeth Grieshop, Simone Grieshop, Alayna Huelskamp, Maverick Keller, Waylon Keller, Alexis Kunk, Jayna Luthman, Emma Mader, Max McKibben, Lena Mead, Olivia Meyer, Emily Phlipot, Kenley Phlipot, Allison Pierron, Jamie Pleiman, Rhori Rambis, Gwen Schneible, Lucy Schneible, Ella Setser, Ruthie Smith and Madilyn Wagner.

Elizabeth Brewer, Danielle Francis, Brooke Moorman, Montana Pulfer, Hannah Schneible and Ruthie Smith appear as schoolgirls.

In the chorus are Alec Barga, Taylor Bohman, Grace Carman, Kyle Cotner, Sarah Crumine, Lauren Durham, Clarie Grillot, Anna Groff, Andrew Heckman, Morgan Heitkamp, Brody Hyre, Louden Keihl, Derek Rauh, Isabel Rawlins, Jayme Rethman, Jacob, Riley, Jeremy Riley, Kara Riley, Zach Riley, Megan Rismiller and Tori Wuebker.

In the orchestra are violinists Stevie Allen and Alex Vehre, violaist Michelle Drees, cellist Noah McCabe, double bassist Brett Clark, woodwind players Jada Barlage, Kim Bohler, Grace Francis and Ryan Robe, trumpeters David Lewis and Alex Lance, trombonist Ray Marion, French horn player Annie Shilt, keyboardists Dana Geuy, Chloe Lance and Marabelle Lance, and drummer Troy Davis.

Angie DeMange, Tammy Collins, Karen Herndon, Amy VanSkyock, Andrew Heckman, Ashley Bey, Maggie Hedrick and Jenny Rawlins comprise the stage crew.

Caden Schulze, Brandon Pierron, Carl Subler and Ashley Voeller are the lighting crew.

The sound man is Doug Cole.

More than 45 other volunteers created the sets and costumes for the production.