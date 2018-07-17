Rock Piqua changes concert line-up

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua have announced a change to the July 21, Rock Piqua Riverfront Concert Series line up.

Due to health problems within the band, Jamie Suttle will no longer be able to perform. In her place will be Piqua’s own ReFlektion. Twin brothers Jared and Justin Younce, who recently headlined Fourth Fest for the city of Piqua, were part of the video, “This Small Town Piqua,” and preformed at Country Concert, will step in as the opener for McGuffey Lane.

“We’re really excited to be playing Rock Piqua again,” said Justin. “We love the venue and the people, and we’re the first band to be booked three years in a row.”

The brothers are singer song writers who have been performing for more than nine years from Northern Ohio to Nashville, Tennessee, where they just finished their latest single, “This Small Town.” ReFlektion currently books more than 200 shows per year all over the state of Ohio, including the Miami County Fair, Piqua 4th Fest, White Oaks Jamboree, Rock Piqua, Piqua Bike Fest and Freedom Fest.

“I know they’re going to play with McGuffey Lane in a few weeks at the Miami County Fair, but with the other band needing to step away from the event, it just made sense to bring them in again,” said Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper. “There are a lot of options out there when you’re booking bands, but supporting our own local band is really important to us.”

ReFlektion will be opening for McGuffey Lane, an American country rock band from Athens. McGuffey Lane was formed in 1972 by Terry Efaw and Steve Reis, who played together under the name Scotch & Soda. After adding song writer, lead singer and guitarist Bobby E. McNelley, they branded themselves McGuffey Lane, the location of Reis’s Athens home.

They eventually expanded to a sextet and became well-known locally, releasing their first album on their own Paradise Island record label. The LP sold more than 40,000 copies and eventually resulted in their signing with Atco Records. They reissued the debut in 1980 and toured with the Charlie Daniels Band, the Judds and the Allman Brothers Band. The follow-up, “Aqua Dream,” featured the single, “Start It All Over,” which became a crossover pop hit, reaching No. 97 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rock Piqua will take place, July 21, at 7 p.m. at Lock Nine Reiverfront Park, 126 E. Water St., Piqua. As a reminder to concert goers, no outside food or drinks are permitted, but water, pop, beer and wine will be available for purchase along with Susie’s Big Dipper and TK’s BBQ and Fixin’s food and ice cream. More information can be found at www.RockPiqua.com.