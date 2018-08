Nate Boerger, 14, son of Gina and Kevin Boerger, of Fort Loramie, won Outstanding of the Day at the 2018 Ohio State Fair for his woodworking project, “Nailing It Together.” He is a member of the Merry Mod Makers 4-H Club.

