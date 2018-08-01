Auglaize County Fair offers fun

WAPAKONETA — Despite intermittent rainfall, Tuesday at the 2018 Auglaize County Fair offered new experiences. Fair Manager Jack Hayzlett said the many new activities are geared to the young people and are free or at a reduced cost.

The fair runs continues until Sunday, August 6.

“For example,” he said, “The new Junior Warrior Course is free to use. Similar to televised warrior challenges, this obstacle course has walls, ropes, steps, and agility tests.” The fastest time is posted each day, in age categories from Kindergarten to 50 and older.

Other free kids events are a Big Wheel competition with a hay bale course, banners and a timing clock. Hayzlett said that 330 kids tried the course, Sunday, and the free Sports Challenge had 190.

Hayzlett also said kids ride tickets were reduced from last year and the number of rides increased.

“The cost for an individual kids ride bracelet is $10 this year, down from $18 in 2017. And there are 16 rides to choose from,” he said.

Tuesday was Kids Day at the fair, with Super Heroes of Hero Strong walking the grounds, and Farmer John of Barnyard Express engaging kids in farm life. A calf and pig scramble was made slipperier when it rained.

Wednesday featured many typical county fair activities. Examples were a craft demonstration in the Fine Arts Building, the 4-H Scholarship wood carving auction at the grandstand, and a horseshoe pitch class B team tournament. In the Gospel Tent, the Collingsworth Family performed.

New to 2018 was a T-102 Rowdy Ron party at the Entertainment Tent.

Auglaize County Sheriff Allen Solomon said there are plenty of indoor activities during inclement weather and harness racing, animal judging and other normal fair activities continue.

He also reminded people that the fairgrounds entrance on Auglaize Street is closed to parking this year. This allowed more room for children’s activities. Various groups are operating golf carts to transport people and there are courtesy stops where people can wait to be picked up. He added that people can find ample parking off Deerbaugh at the east entrance to the fairgrounds.

He also asked people stop by the sheriff’s tent between 4 and 8 p.m. each day to speak with various law enforcement members and receive stickers, pencils, “and when the weather breaks,” said Solomon, “a few footballs.”

Ryan Kelbel, left, as Batman, fist bumps Logan Breitigam, of Waynesfield, as other superheroes look on during the Auglaize County Fair in Wapakoneta, Tuesday, July 31. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_Batman.jpg Ryan Kelbel, left, as Batman, fist bumps Logan Breitigam, of Waynesfield, as other superheroes look on during the Auglaize County Fair in Wapakoneta, Tuesday, July 31. Sandy Rose Schwieterman | Sidney Daily News John Forshee, right, of Barnyard Express, shows Cameron Finklemeier how to milk a goat at the Auglaize County Fair, Tuesday, July 31. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_goat-milking.jpg John Forshee, right, of Barnyard Express, shows Cameron Finklemeier how to milk a goat at the Auglaize County Fair, Tuesday, July 31. Sandy Rose Schwieterman | Sidney Daily News

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

