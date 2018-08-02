State fair winners

Avery Shoffner, 12, daughter of Jennir and Kevin Shoffner, of Anna, showed the reserve grand champion Rambouillet ewe at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of Anna Livestock 4-H. Holding the banner is her brother, Carson.

Ellie Pistone, 14, daughter of Kimberly and Ken Pistone, of Sidney, won the first, second and third place awards in the animal, insects and pets category and second place in the “Other” category of Open Youth Photography (ages 11-17) at the 2018 Ohio State Fair.

Avery Shoffner, 12, daughter of Jenni and Kevin Shoffner, of Anna, won second place in Sheep Showmanship (ages 11-12) at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of Anna Livestock 4-H.