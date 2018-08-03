Swing Era Band to play in Piqua

PIQUA — Sidney’s Swing Era Band will perform a free concert, Thursday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m., in the Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park, 1300 Forest Ave., Piqua.

The concert is presented by the Friends of Swing Era and the Piqua Parks Department. Swing Era will perform a variety of big band music, including songs from noted bands such as Artie Shaw, Woody Herman and Glenn Miller. Joining the band will be vocalist Mary Knapke.

Swing Era has been entertaining swing music fans and dancers throughout western and central Ohio for most of the past four decades. Created in 1975 by Andrew “Bud” Ledwith, of Sidney, Swing Era has specialized in keeping the sounds of the golden age of swing music alive.

In recent years, the band has added more than 30 songs to its music library, ranging from big band classics to modern pop songs from the 1930s to the 1970s, specifically arranged to capture the unique sound only found in powerful horn-based ensembles.This 16-piece band features talented musicians from across western Ohio.