State fair winners

Kale Barhorst, 9, son of Amanda and Chris Barhorst, of Maplewood, earned Outstanding of the Day and a clock trophy for his project, Magic of Electricity, at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. He is a member of Creative Clovers 4-H.

Riley Barhorst, 12, daughter of Amanda and Chris Barhorst, of Maplewood, won Outstanding of the Day for her project, Party Planner, at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of Creative Clovers 4-H.