Posted on by

State fair winners


Kale Barhorst, 9, son of Amanda and Chris Barhorst, of Maplewood, earned Outstanding of the Day and a clock trophy for his project, Magic of Electricity, at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. He is a member of Creative Clovers 4-H.

Kale Barhorst, 9, son of Amanda and Chris Barhorst, of Maplewood, earned Outstanding of the Day and a clock trophy for his project, Magic of Electricity, at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. He is a member of Creative Clovers 4-H.


Courtesy photo

Riley Barhorst, 12, daughter of Amanda and Chris Barhorst, of Maplewood, won Outstanding of the Day for her project, Party Planner, at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of Creative Clovers 4-H.


Courtesy photo

Kale Barhorst, 9, son of Amanda and Chris Barhorst, of Maplewood, earned Outstanding of the Day and a clock trophy for his project, Magic of Electricity, at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. He is a member of Creative Clovers 4-H.

Riley Barhorst, 12, daughter of Amanda and Chris Barhorst, of Maplewood, won Outstanding of the Day for her project, Party Planner, at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of Creative Clovers 4-H.

Kale Barhorst, 9, son of Amanda and Chris Barhorst, of Maplewood, earned Outstanding of the Day and a clock trophy for his project, Magic of Electricity, at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. He is a member of Creative Clovers 4-H.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_Kale-Barhorst.jpgKale Barhorst, 9, son of Amanda and Chris Barhorst, of Maplewood, earned Outstanding of the Day and a clock trophy for his project, Magic of Electricity, at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. He is a member of Creative Clovers 4-H. Courtesy photo

Riley Barhorst, 12, daughter of Amanda and Chris Barhorst, of Maplewood, won Outstanding of the Day for her project, Party Planner, at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of Creative Clovers 4-H.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_Riley-Barhorst.jpgRiley Barhorst, 12, daughter of Amanda and Chris Barhorst, of Maplewood, won Outstanding of the Day for her project, Party Planner, at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of Creative Clovers 4-H. Courtesy photo