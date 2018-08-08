55th reunion

The Fort Loramie High School class of 1963 reunited, Aug. 4, 2018, to celebrate the 55th anniversary of their graduation. The reunion was at Morrie’s Landing in Fort Loramie. Of the 34 graduates, seven are deceased. Pictured are, front row, left to right, Rosemarie Pierron, Doris Hoying, Judy Holtvogt, Sue Liening, Judy Grieshop, Phyllis Salyers, Doris Marchal, Jane Monnin, Carol Shatto, Helen Edwards and Wanda Barhorst. Back row, left to right, Paul Albers, Denny Boerger, Gary Bensman, Gerald Brunswick, Richard Sherman, Carl Wuebker, Don Bertke, Urb Holthaus and Lavern Schulze.

The Fort Loramie High School class of 1963 reunited, Aug. 4, 2018, to celebrate the 55th anniversary of their graduation. The reunion was at Morrie’s Landing in Fort Loramie. Of the 34 graduates, seven are deceased. Pictured are, front row, left to right, Rosemarie Pierron, Doris Hoying, Judy Holtvogt, Sue Liening, Judy Grieshop, Phyllis Salyers, Doris Marchal, Jane Monnin, Carol Shatto, Helen Edwards and Wanda Barhorst. Back row, left to right, Paul Albers, Denny Boerger, Gary Bensman, Gerald Brunswick, Richard Sherman, Carl Wuebker, Don Bertke, Urb Holthaus and Lavern Schulze. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_FortLoramieClass1963-copy.jpg The Fort Loramie High School class of 1963 reunited, Aug. 4, 2018, to celebrate the 55th anniversary of their graduation. The reunion was at Morrie’s Landing in Fort Loramie. Of the 34 graduates, seven are deceased. Pictured are, front row, left to right, Rosemarie Pierron, Doris Hoying, Judy Holtvogt, Sue Liening, Judy Grieshop, Phyllis Salyers, Doris Marchal, Jane Monnin, Carol Shatto, Helen Edwards and Wanda Barhorst. Back row, left to right, Paul Albers, Denny Boerger, Gary Bensman, Gerald Brunswick, Richard Sherman, Carl Wuebker, Don Bertke, Urb Holthaus and Lavern Schulze.