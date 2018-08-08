Posted on by

State fair winner


Emma Brunson, 11, daughter of Mark and Kelli Brunson, of Anna, received Outstanding of the Day and was the clock trophy winner with her Measuring Up Level 1 woodworking project at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of the McCartyville Producers 4-H.

Courtesy photo

