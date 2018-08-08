State fair winner

Emma Brunson, 11, daughter of Mark and Kelli Brunson, of Anna, received Outstanding of the Day and was the clock trophy winner with her Measuring Up Level 1 woodworking project at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of the McCartyville Producers 4-H.

Emma Brunson, 11, daughter of Mark and Kelli Brunson, of Anna, received Outstanding of the Day and was the clock trophy winner with her Measuring Up Level 1 woodworking project at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of the McCartyville Producers 4-H. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_EmmaBrunson-copy.jpg Emma Brunson, 11, daughter of Mark and Kelli Brunson, of Anna, received Outstanding of the Day and was the clock trophy winner with her Measuring Up Level 1 woodworking project at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of the McCartyville Producers 4-H. Courtesy photo