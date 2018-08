ANNA — Vendors are being sought for the village of Anna’s Fall Harvest Fest and Craft/Vedor Show on Oct. 14. The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Anna Community Park.

Vendors will be able to set up their display at noon on Oct. 14. The 10-foot by 10-foot booth is free or the vendor can make a donation to the event. Registration deadline is Oct. 10.

Online registration can be made with strasser@villageofannaoh.com. For more information, call the village office, 937-394-3751.