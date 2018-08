Eliza Gariety, 13, daughter of Connie and Greg Gariety, of Russia, earned an Outstanding of the Day at the 2018 Ohio State Fair with her “Look Great for Less” 4-H project. She is a member of the Russia Fashionettes 4-H Club.

Eliza Gariety, 13, daughter of Connie and Greg Gariety, of Russia, earned an Outstanding of the Day at the 2018 Ohio State Fair with her “Look Great for Less” 4-H project. She is a member of the Russia Fashionettes 4-H Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_ElizaGariety.jpg Eliza Gariety, 13, daughter of Connie and Greg Gariety, of Russia, earned an Outstanding of the Day at the 2018 Ohio State Fair with her “Look Great for Less” 4-H project. She is a member of the Russia Fashionettes 4-H Club. Courtesy photo