Dayton Art Institute seeks volunteers

DAYTON — The Dayton Art Institute is seeking community volunteers as it prepares for its 47th annual Oktoberfest, taking place Sept. 21–23 on the museum grounds.

The Dayton Art Institute needs volunteers to assist in a variety of roles throughout the three-day festival. Oktoberfest is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of more than 2,000 volunteers each year.

There are many volunteer opportunities available at Oktoberfest 2018, including selling Oktoberfest mugs and T-shirts, selling soft drinks and water, staffing admission gates, serving as greeters in the museum and assisting with family activities at the ACCO Brands FamilyFest.

Those interested in volunteering at Oktoberfest must register through The Dayton Art Institute’s website. For information and to register, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest.