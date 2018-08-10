Discovery Riders seeks volunteers

ZANESFIELD — Discovery Riders Inc. will have a volunteer orientation and training session, Aug. 22 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and again Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at 5850 state Route 292 S., Zanesfield.

Volunteers are needed to help students with disabilities learn to ride horses. Through this activity, the riders benefit physically, cognitively and emotionally from the movement of the horse and the interactive environment. Volunteers have a special impact on these students as they assist the students in learning to ride and complete activities.

For information, call 937-935-6545, email discoveryridersinfo@gmail.com or visit www.discoveryriders.com.