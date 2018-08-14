Marriages/divorces

SIDNEY — The following people recently filed for marriage licenses in Shelby County:

Tina Selvidge and Donnie Selvidge, both of Sidney; Andrew Kellogg and Jennifer Aguirre, both of Orlando, Florida; Marcus Glover and Amy Bare, both of Sidney; Christopher Doseck and Amy Pleasant, both of Anna; Jacqueline Dues and Christopher Goings, both of Sidney; Meghan Bennett, of Houston, and Brock Becker, of Sidney; Wendy Albers, of New Bremen, and Michael Hawrot, of Sidney; Amanda Studebaker and Timothy Hughes, both of Sidney; Amanda Smith and Kevin Lofton, II, both of Sidney; Darren Walker and Kimberly Williamson, both of Anna; James Zerkle and Jennifer Thompson, both of Sidney; Jessica Hoying, of Anna, and Andrew Egbert, of Botkins; Michael Epperson and Rita Adkins, both of Sidney; Chelsea Fry and Nathan Westerbeck, both of Maplewood; Noah Allison and Lelani Clark, both of Sidney; John Schmiesing, of Sidney, and Grace Jackson, of Piqua; Adam Meyer and Alyssia Cavallini, both of Minster; Rebecca Hickman, of Sidney, and Bradley Eiras, of Nashville, Tennessee; Derek Langenkamp and Brooke Albers, both of Fort Loramie; Miranda Sirch and Wesley Pleiman, both of Sidney; Timothy Reid and Amber Kruger, both of Sidney; Todd Oren and Theresa Snider, both of Botkins; Paula Price and Rickie Davis, both of Sidney; Shelby Mann and Ethan Fite, both of Jackson Center; Ashli Strunk, of Fairborn, and Christopher Ike, of Sidney; Adrianna Nichols-Lambert and Todd Ward, both of Sidney; Tiffany Bensman and Steven Napier, both of Sidney; Cody Orput and Adrian Kaltenbach, both of Sidney; Jeffery Barbee, of Whitestown, Indiana, and Marissa Wilding, of Sidney; Kyle Schafer, of Russia, and Monica Sutter, of Huber Heights; Terry Dider and Gayann Hensley, both of Piqua; Michael Ganger and Theresa Marlow, both of Sidney; Taylor Marshall and Jacob Hickman, both of Sidney; Qwinton Scheer and Andrea McGregor, both of Sidney; Kyle Armstrong and Brittney Ferguson, both of Sidney; Sheldon Damewood, of Sidney, and Breana Taylor, of Troy; Michelle Freeman and Devon Selzer, both of Sidney; Jared Horstman and Beth Poeppelman, both of Anna; Derek Richards and Abigail Eppley, both of Sidney; Elliot Godwin, of Sidney, and Rachel Lamarr, of Covington; Darrell Porter, Jr., and Keerstin Ordean, both of Sidney; Michael Burley, Jr., of Minster, and Krystal Sowers, of Medway; Christopher Bernardi and Katelyn Lyons, both of Sidney; and Jonathan Whelchel and Cassi Gross, both of Sidney.

• The following people recently filed for divorce in Shelby County:

Bryan Hughes v. Dakota Wallace, Amanda Taylor v. Tray Taylor, Ramzes Vega v. Maria Vega, Randy Kidder v. Jacklyn Kidder, Ryan O’Leary v. Rebecca O’Leary, and Thomas Martin v. Sabrina Martin.

• The following people recently filed for dissolution in Shelby County:

Raymond Thomson and Darlene Thomson, Nancy Market and Douglas Market, William Skeens and Sherry Skeens, Tracy Cole and Matthew Cole, Karen Stapleton and Donald Stapleton, Amy Hines and Michael Hines, Jennifer Koogler and Cody Koogler, and Joseph Renner and Brittany Renner.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

