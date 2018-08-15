State fair winners

Elizabeth Shatto, 14, daughter of Heather and Jason Shatto, of Fort Loramie, exhibited the reserve champion Southdown lamb at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H.

