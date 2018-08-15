Posted on by

State fair winners


Elizabeth Shatto, 14, daughter of Heather and Jason Shatto, of Fort Loramie, exhibited the reserve champion Southdown lamb at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H.

Courtesy photos

Elizabeth Shatto, 14, daughter of Heather and Jason Shatto, of Fort Loramie, exhibited the champion Oxford lamb at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H.


Courtesy photos

Elizabeth Shatto, 14, daughter of Heather and Jason Shatto, of Fort Loramie, exhibited the champion Southdown lamb at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H.


Courtesy photos

