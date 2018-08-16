State fair winners

Lindsey Thornhill, 11, daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill, of Anna, with her dog, Daisy. Lindsey and Daisy received second place in Beginner Novice B category at the 2018 Ohio State Junior Fair Dog Show.

Emma Keykens, 13, daughter of Victor and Sheila Keykens, of Houston, won Outstanding of the Day at the 2018 Ohio State Fair in the Junior Archery Class during the 4-H Shooting Sports Day on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Columbus.

Kennedy Hughes, 15, daughter of Terri Hughes, of Versailles, and Mark Hughes, of Sidney, earned a first place trophy for Intermediate You and Your Dog at the Ohio State Fair. She and her dog Rascal also earned gold medals in Agility and Mad Shape Dash level one, as well as a silver medal in Jumpers level one on Saturday, July 29. On Monday and Tuesday the team also earned second in Drill Team, eighth in Rally Novice B, twelfth in Intermediate Poster Contest, second in age 14 Dog Skillathon, and second in Intermediate B Showmanship. Kennedy also earned Outstanding of the Day in Get Started in Art Senior. She is a member of Canine Capers 4-H Club in Darke County.

Ben York, 11, son of Ben and Lisa York, of Russia, poses with the game shelf and storage unit he made for his room. Ben was the Outstanding of the Day winner for Making the Cut at the Ohio State Fair. He is a member of Russia Livestock 4-H Club.