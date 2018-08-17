Wilson Health to host “heroes” blood drive

SIDNEY — Donors can vote for their favorite public safety and wellness team when Wilson Health hosts the third annual “Heroes Behind the Badge Blood Drive” Tuesday, Aug. 28, from noon to 6 p.m., in the Wilson Health Professional Building, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney.

The blood drive will feature a friendly competition between police, fire, EMS and healthcare workers. The challenge is to recruit the most colleagues, family and friends to register to donate and vote for their team.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and will be automatically entered in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Appointments may be scheduled online at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 1-800-388-GIVE.

“Improving the health of our community is at the heart of our mission,” said Duane Francis, Wilson Health interim president and CEO.

“Taking a small amount of time out of your day and donating blood can make a large impact on the health and vitality of the people in our community and ultimately save lives.”

Sidney Police claimed the first championship plaque with 38 donor votes. Last year the top honor went to the Healthcare team, essentially a “home team” victory for Wilson Health. Police and Fire tied for second place.

For more information, contact Elaine Shuga at Wilson Health at 937-498-5312.

The blood drive comes during the final week of the “Build a Better Blood Supply” summer campaign. Donors have until Sept. 1 to enter the drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card by registering to donate. Donors must be age 18 by Sept. 1 to win. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.