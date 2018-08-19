Village connection

OSGOOD — the annual Osgood Fire Department/Life Squad meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m.

• Casserole pans will be available next weekend to pick up and make casserole for those who need the services at Vincent de Paul hotel. There are recieps included More detail forthcoming.

• The next recycling Drive will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1, starting at 9 a..m. until 11 a.m. Items taken are paper, slick paper and cardboard. If you have book laying around we take them too. Any questions or concerns call Jude at 419-582-2554.