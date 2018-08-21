Elmood of New Bremen to host educational event

NEW BREMEN — Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen, located at 711 S. Walnut St., will host its first canning and freezing education event Monday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m., in Elmwood’s Cardinal Corner.

Diane Barga, OSU Darke County family consumer extension educator will be presenting.

Guests are welcome to bring any canned or frozen items they may wish to share.

For more information, contact Marge Luedeke, ADC, program coordinator for Elmwood of New Bremen. Luedeke can be reached by phone, at 419-977-2711 ext. 1205, or by email, at mluedeke@elmwoodcommunities.com.