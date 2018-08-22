Russia Homecoming adds Queen of Hearts drawing to Labor Day weekend

RUSSIA — Labor Day weekend arrives early this year so organizers of the annual Russia Homecoming Festival are hard at work to make this year’s event the best ever.

“Preparations for this year’s festival started the day after the 2017 event,” said Festival Chair Nick Fullenkamp. “We scheduled key events to return for the 2018 event due to large community participation and attendee favorites. All events from last year’s festival are returning in addition to new activities that are sure to become festival favorites.”

Among the new attractions is a Queen of Hearts drawing that will kick off the festival on Friday night, Aug. 31. One lucky person will take home the anticipated large jackpot. Ticket sales will be from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. with the drawing starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The winner who holds the lucky Queen of Hearts will get 75 percent of the pot with the other 25 percent going to St. Remy Church.

The usual Friday night Texas Hold ‘Em will also be held beginning at 6:45 p.m. New for Friday night attendees is an open lunch stand (limited menu). There will also be Moeller Brew Barn Craft Beer on tap as well as regular beer selections for the entire weekend.

The festival begins in earnest on Saturday morning, Sept. 1, with a co-ed volleyball tournament in the village park. A corn-hole tournament for grades 3-6 will follow at 1 p.m. The annual Outdoor Catholic Mass at the Grotto will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. Food booths, rides, and tents will open after Mass. Saturday night events include the Kid’s Straw Pile Hunt and the 8th annual Diaper Derby.

On Sunday, Sept. 2, the Russia Community Fire Company will sponsor a Bucket Brigade Competition on the south side of the festival grounds. This new event will be a double-elimination tournament involving six-person teams, giving local firefighters a friendly competition to showcase their throwback fire skills. Participants must be 16 or older and co-ed teams are permitted. For more information, contact Tom Phlipot at 937-418-6806 or Matt Shappie, 937-538-6133.

Other events occurring on Sunday include the annual Running Raider 5K at 9 a.m., a dodgeball tournament, adult corn-hole tournament, junior high and high school corn-hole tournament, Kiddie Tractor Pull, and Lip Sync Contest.

Entries for the Cutest Baby Contest are due by Wednesday, Aug. 29. Babies must be 0-12 months old and an 8-inch by 10-inch photo is required.

Those looking for entertainment at the festival will not be disappointed. On Saturday, the Russia High School Band will begin the show at 6 p.m., followed by Feel N’ Lucky the Clown. Taylor and Rare Form will provide music starting at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, entertainment includes Crazy Craig Juggler at 10:30 a.m., music by Danny Schneible at 11:45, the Lip Sync Contest at 1:30, music by DeMange Brothers at 3 p.m., acoustic music by The Goat Ropers (George Epperson and Mark Sherman) at 6 p.m., and music by KGB from 8 p.m. until the close of the Festival at 11 p.m.

As for food and drink, the lunch and beer stands will open at 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday. The lunch stand has a long-standing tradition of great food, including homemade cooking and desserts. barbecue chicken dinners will be available on Sunday for dine-in or carry-out beginning at 3 p.m. until sold out.

C&S Amusements of Dayton will again provide the mechanical rides from 5:30-11 p.m. on Saturday and 2-10 p.m. on Sunday. Presale wristbands will be sold for $15/day at Buscher’s Market until Saturday at noon. Tickets purchased at the festival are $1 each and wristbands are $20 per day. C&S will also provide carnival games and food trailers.

Popular favorites like the Bake Wheel, Hearty Mums sale, Fancy Stand, Raffle Table, Blackjack, Dice Game, and Fish Pond will be back. There will also be the Valley Exotics Zoo Display, pony rides, and a petting zoo for the kids. A 50-50 drawing will be held each evening at 10:30 p.m.

The Russia Homecoming Festival brochure has a listing of 54 donors who are contributing to the success of this huge event. Fullenkamp also mentioned that there are approximately 1,100 volunteers involved in making things happen, some as young as 12 years old.

“All hands were on deck at our preparation meetings and this year’s festival is sure to be three days packed with events for all ages and festival goers,” said Fullenkamp. “Please mark your calendars to enjoy a weekend of friends, food, and great entertainment in the community of Russia.”

Assisting Fullenkamp are Co-Chairs Tonya Hammons and Jeff Hoehne, and Treasurer Jana Francis. For a complete schedule of events, signup details, and more information, visit www.russiahomecoming.com.

Reid Hilgefort, left, of Fort Loramie, son of Megan and Josh Hilgefort, gets a lift from his great-grandpa Virgil Fullenkamp, of Russia, so that he can feed a carrot to a llama at the 2017 Russia Homecoming Festival. The llama was displayed by Valley Exotics Zoo. This year's festival is Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

By Elaine Schweller-Snyder For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

