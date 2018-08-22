State Farm agency to host Good Neighbor Day event

SIDNEY — A State Farm Good Neighbor Day event will be held from 6 to 10:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 2, at the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In, located at 1409 4th Ave. The event is free and open to the public.

The Ashley Himes State Farm Agency of Sidney will be hosting the event. Located at 670 N. Vandemark Road, the agency was opened Sept. 1, 2016, by owner Ashley Himes.

According to Himes, of Sidney, formerly of Urbana, Good Neighbor Day is traditionally celebrated by State Farm agencies throughout the country on Sept. 28. However, she wanted to add a unique touch to the tradition for her company.

“I was looking for a different way to celebrate,” she said. Himes chose the date of Sept. 2 as a way to honor State Farm’s ‘Good Neighbor’ holiday, while also celebrating the anniversary of her agency’s opening.

The agency consists of Himes and her five employees, including Rolly Himes, her husband, Ginger Reck, Jessica Hammaker, Mary Beth Reese, and Laura Miller, all of whom will be in attendance at the Good Neighbor Day event.

Himes said she and her husband, along with their three children (and one on the way), go to the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In on a regular basis, which is what led to her requesting use of the space for the evening.

On the night of the event, the movie Peter Rabbit will play beginning at 9 p.m. The drive-in’s concession stand will be open, with items available at regular prices. Himes said the agency will also be providing free snacks and refreshments, including hot dogs and water.

Prior to the movie, there will be a D.J., and raffle drawings every 15 minutes. Himes said there will also be a special “pie the agent” raffle. Gift certificates from local businesses will be given out as prizes. Face painting and inflatable jump houses will also be on-site.

“We just love Sidney, so we wanted to celebrate,” Himes said. “We try to do everything we can do be a good neighbor in the community.”

Ashley Himes, Mary Beth Reese, Ginger Reck, and Jessica Hammaker hold signs to advertise the upcoming State Farm Good Neighbor Day event. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_statefarm.jpg Ashley Himes, Mary Beth Reese, Ginger Reck, and Jessica Hammaker hold signs to advertise the upcoming State Farm Good Neighbor Day event. Courtesy photo

By Aimee Hancock ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.