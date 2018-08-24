Wapakoneta Theatre Guild to hold auditions

WAPAKONETA — Auditions for the Wapakoneta Theatre Guild’s fall production of “Ghost of a Chance” will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 28 and 29, at 7 p.m., on the second floor of the Chamber of Commerce building, located at 30 E. Auglaize St.

As the Theatre Guild begins their 51st year of providing community theatre, this show will once again be held in dinner theatre format at the Wapakoneta Eagles #691, in the second floor conference room. Production dates are Oct. 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21.

“Ghost of a Chance” is a comedy, and calls for the casting of three men and three women. Ages of actors and actresses are flexible.

The play centers around Bethany, who brings her fiancee and his mother to her cabin in the woods, which was the site of a hunting accident that killed her first husband. Unfortunately, his ghost is still there and since she is the only one who can see him, and he is trying to prevent her from remarrying, she is desperate to prove she is not crazy, even to the point of bringing in a kooky psychic to help rid her of this ghost.