Fort Loramie Local Schools to host college fair

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie Local Schools will host the Shelby County College Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the junior high gym.

Currently, over 50 colleges, universities, and vocational schools, including some out-of-state schools, will be in attendance to show students what they have to offer in regards to their future. The fair is open to all area high school students and their parents.

This will provide students with the opportunity to meet admissions representatives and ask questions about what their universities are all about.

Also that evening, two mini financial aid meetings will be held, as there are new deadlines for financial aid and filing the FAFSA.

The first financial aid session will begin at 6 p.m., and the second will begin at 6:45 p.m.

For further information or questions, please contact Katie Francis, school counselor, at Fort Loramie Jr./Sr. High School, at 937-295-3342, or via email at katie.francis@loramie.k12.oh.us.