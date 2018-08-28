FL to state: Reinvest in towns

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Village Council voted during its Aug. 13 meeting to urge the Ohio governor and general assembly to invest the state budget surplus in municipalities.

The council also voted to temporarily suspend an ordinance to allow for consumption of beer in Canal Park during German Heritage Days, to contract with Utility Service Co. Inc. for water tower maintenance and to accept amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission, authorize the necessary tax levies and certify them to the county auditor.

The council also discussed sidewalks needing replacement around the shelter house in the park, redoing decorative diamonds in sidewalks along Main Street in time for German Heritage Days, a tree that needs to come down in the youth park, street lights that have burned out and dead grass in curb lawns along state Route 66.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

