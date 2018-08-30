Versailles foundation funds Big Brothers

VERSAILLES — The Greater Versailles Area Foundation Fund, in conjunction with the Troy Foundation, recently awarded a grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County.

This grant will be used for the Versailles Big Buddies after-school mentorship program. Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment where high school students volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, are matched with elementary students and work with them on educational and recreational activities. This year’s program will focus on “Mindfulness: Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies.”

Last year, Big Brothers Big Sisters served 210 students under 18 in their after-school Big Buddies programs throughout Shelby and Darke counties. This donation will allow Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County to expand and continue its Big Buddies program in Versailles.

The agency is currently recruiting high school students to participate as Big Buddy mentors for the elementary school Little Buddy mentees who are enrolled in the Big Buddies programs. Big Buddies programs are at Ansonia Local Schools, Greenville City Schools, Sidney City Schools and Versailles Exempted Village Schools. For information, call 937-492-7611.