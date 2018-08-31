Capitol to display Sept. 11 memorial

COLUMBUS — The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board (CSRAB) will commemorate the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, with a memorial flag display on the west lawn of the Ohio Statehouse.

A short program will begin at 5 p.m., Sept. 10, on the west steps of the Ohio Statehouse and will feature representatives from the following partner organizations: the CSRAB, HandsOn Central Ohio, Columbus City Council and the Columbus Fire Department. After the program, volunteers from across central Ohio will install the 2,977 flags that comprise the memorial.

Since 2002, CSRAB has partnered with HandsOn Central Ohio and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to display the memorial. The flags represent the 2,977 victims of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93. When seen from above, the design represents the World Trade Center towers, with a space in the shape of the Pentagon and an open strip representing the field in Pennsylvania. Located on the West Lawn of the Ohio Statehouse, the memorial will be open to the public from 7 p.m., Sept. 10, until 5 p.m., Sept. 13.