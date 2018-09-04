Crusey publishes third book

PIQUA — Former Sidney resident John Crusey has produced his third book, but this work is very different from his previous novels, “Ella” and “The Social Club,” which were filled with violence and dead bodies.

The latest effort by Crusey is a series of humorous short stories titled “Tug & Earl Did What?”

“Tug & Earl” features two good old boys doing the best they can, with what they have. The pair tries to follow in Evel Knievel’s footsteps with an attempt to jump the Snake River Canyon, but these guys try it on a moped. Tug gets frustrated at the supermarket when he can’t get any of the bell peppers to ring, and Earl and his wife witness an explosion in the underwear factory that burns down about half the town.

The book is is targeted at adults.

“I call it a bathroom book,” Crusey said, “because it contains 17 short stories.”

Tug and Earl first appeared in Crusey’s consciousness while he was taking a writing class at Edison Community College a few years ago.

“The two men sort of moved into my head and refused to leave. We have become good friends, and I can’t wait to see what they are going to do next,” he said.

Crusey was born and raised in Sidney and is now a long-time resident of Piqua. In the past, he wrote regular columns for both the Sidney Daily News and the Piqua Daily Call.

In addition to his writing, Crusey was known to spend several hours of almost every day on the bike path, riding his recumbent cycle. Medical issues have now forced him to give up his biking.

All of Crusey’s titles are available on Amazon. “Tug & Earl Did What?” can be purchased as a paperback for $7.95 or as an E-book for $2.99.