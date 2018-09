ANNA — A performance by the Big Band Sounds of A/C Swing will be held at the Anna Community Park on Sunday, Sept. 9, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Those interested are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the park, located on East Main Street (state Route 119) between North First Street and Brookside Drive.

The Big Band will perform songs of the 1930s, 40s, and 50s.

There is no charge to attend the event.