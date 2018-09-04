Anna Council prohibits medical marijuana dispensaries

ANNA — The Village of Anna Council passed an ordinance during regular session, Aug. 28, prohibiting retail dispensaries, cultivators, or processors of medical marijuana within the village.

The council also passed a resolution authorizing additional appropriations for the village, declaring an emergency. The resolution included $20,000 for the resident-funded Rover’s Run, and $4,950 additional, for equipment at the park.

Council held the first reading of a resolution authorizing the mayor to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and/or Local Transportation Improvement Program(s), and to execute contracts as required.

According to the administrator report, new easement legal descriptions have been given to both Anna Truck Stop and Ruth Ann Tillman for review and signatures for the Interstate 75 water and sewer utilities project. Permit applications have been submitted to the EPA and ODOT for approval.

Jesse Egbert has accepted the public works position and will be starting Sept. 10, 2018.

Doug Mayo will be assisting with the asset management program for the water treatment plant, required by the EPA.

Buehler Paving has set tentative dates for the Linden Street paving as Sept. 21 through 26, weather permitting.

Liquid Vision is scheduled to clean the inside of the water tower on Sept. 11.

Geoff Wilt and Gary Carr will split the mowing time for the remaining season.

Wannemacher Construction has been making progress on the remaining sidewalks on East Main Street and Pike Street. Electrical voltages have been reset to the proper settings with no issues.

There are six dead trees on West Main Street. Various trees will be looked into in order to replace them with a streetscape-friendly version.

Three options were presented to council regarding the village website, and a motion was passed to allow Ali Rittenhouse to redo the site with a user-friendly software.

A grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, signed in August 2017, was discovered last week. The grant is a 75 percent reimbursement for Musical Play Equipment at the village park and needs to be completed by Dec. 31, 2018, to avoid penalty.

Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer presented three pieces of tuned musical equipment, made by Freenotes Harmony Park. A site plan has been submitted to ODNR and approved. Council agreed to move forward with the purchase.

Richard Archer was present to council as a potential auxiliary officer for the police department. Council approved Archer for the police department.

A second grass and weed inspection date is scheduled for Sept. 15. The police department will evaluate compliance.

According to the administrator’s report from council’s Aug. 14 session, the two bids for the remaining sidewalks came in at $35,097 and $75,366.

Renee Roberts is interested in possibly purchasing 402 W. Walnut for a proposed preschool and after-school programs. The proximity to the park is key, in her vision.

Choice One Engineering has preliminary plans for South Street reconstruction. It is currently split into two phases and the village would need to apply to Ohio Public Works Commission this fall to be considered for 2019.

The estimated cost for phases I and II, at this point, total $1,011,417.

A compliance letter will be sent to those properties that are still on the property maintenance list. They will be given 14 days to comply or the case will be filed in court.

Former administrator Wayne York’s final payout for his leave balances was $7,557.95. The committee is recommending a $375 per week salary in addition to hourly wages, for each council members Homan and Meyer, to compensate for their added duties. This would be, roughly, a 55 percent savings for the village, in comparison to York’s wage and insurance benefit.

Ten applications were received for the public works position. Two applicants have licenses for water and/or sewer.

The water and sewer rates were frozen for 2018. It is recommended to move forward with the regularly scheduled three percent annual increase.

The next council meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m., in Village Hall. All meetings are open to the public.