Shelby County Animal Shelter to hold low-cost clinic

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Shelter, located at 1100 Clem Road, will hold a low-cost pet vaccine clinic on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Vaccines will be administered by Dr. Tim Woodward from Tri-County Veterinary Services. The cost of shots must be paid at the time of registration and include:

• Dogs: Rabies, $10; Distemper/Parvo/Corona/Lepto Combo, $11; and $25 for a microchip.

• Cats: Feline 4-Way, $8; Feline Leukemia, $14; Rabies, $10; and $25 for a microchip.

Space is limited, so those interested are encouraged to register early. Registration forms are available online at www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com.

Forms should be delivered in person with payment to the Shelby County Animal Shelter no later than Saturday, Sept. 8, or until the clinic is fully booked.

Checks may be made payable to SCARF. No mailed registrations will be accepted.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats much be in a carrier the day of the clinic.