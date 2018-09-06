Traveling WWI exhibit to appear in Minster

MINSTER — The Auglaize County Historical Society has announced the traveling exhibit, “World War I: Lessons and Legacies,” will appear at the F.J. Stallo Memorial Library, 196 East 4th St., Minster, through the end of September.

The Stallo Library is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is closed on Thursday and Sunday.

“World War I: Lessons and Legacies” is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition service and the National Museum of American History. It examines how the Great War accelerated major changes already underway in the lives of Americans—changes that continue to affect our world today. Viewers will learn about American politics, economics, and culture during and after World War I, and they will identify connections and changes between this critical time in American history and today.

“We’re very excited to take this Smithsonian Exhibit across the county, especially during the centennial commemoration of World War I,” said Auglaize County Historical Society administrator Rachel Barber. “Although a small exhibit—only eight panels—‘Lessons and Legacies’ packs in lots of images and information. Everyone finds the exhibit fascinating!”

The exhibit will travel to other libraries throughout the fall.

Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets, and shares the history of Auglaize County, enriching lives by connecting people and communities to the past and to each other.

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, please contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419-738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society is also on Facebook.