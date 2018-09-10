WAPAKONETA — The real estate transfers listed below have been recorded at the office of Auglaize County Recorder Chris Lambert between June 25 and June 29, 2018.

St. Marys Township

John A. and Elaine Poppe to Greg A. and Robert G. Heitkamp, part section 25, $220,000.

Bradley J. Steinke to Kitt A. and Susan M. Barlage, part section 27, $287,500.

Ronald L. and Tammy J. Schallenberg to Ryan T. Schallenberg, part section 10, no amount.

St. Marys

Dale L. Collingsworth to Debra Rohrbach, lot 19, Armstrong’s east addition, $116,000.

Spencer D. and Amy J. Williams to Boeckman Holdings LLC, part lot 64 and easement, $87,000.

Mary Ann Thornsberry and Jeffrey Dea Fleagle DDS trustees to Marvin L. Byrley, lot seven, Scott Wilkins addition, $65,000.

Rosebud Commercial Properties LLC to Girty’s Rentals LLC, lots 112-13, no amount.

Noble Township

Debra Rohrbach to Rohrbach Farms LLC, part section 14 and 23, $165,000.

Todd D. and Melinda D. Nedderman to Todd D. Nedderman, part section 14, no amount.

Freyburg

Martha L. Fleming (et al) trustees to Jesse M. Limbert, lot 12 and part lot 19, $90,000.

New Knoxville

Samantha (Menke) and Michael Fledderjohann to Ryan M. and Maryellen G. Tinsley, lot 130, German reformed subdivision, $103,000.

Pusheta Township

Christopher P. and Brooke N. Folk to Ryan D. and Theresa E. Gren, part section 15, $275,000.

John Henry Weber by administrator to Logan and Mark Russell, part section five, $24,000.

Emily D. Weber (dec) to Logan and Mark Russell, 1/2 int part section 5, $24,000.

Duchouquet Township

James A. Loescher et all to Richard M. and Andrea L. Hartung, part section 35, and easement, $195,000.

Vicky Lynn Cartmell trustee to C. R. Maggie Kennedy, part section 23, $265,000.

Theresa A. Greve and Dennis Staskiewicz to Daniel E. Kantner, part section 12, $25,000.

Wapakoneta

Brian J. Frey to Cheryl J. Drexler, part lot 510, $76,533.

Debra J. Morgan (dec) by sheriff to Becker Rental Properties LLC, lot 1274, $9,000.

Christopher Scott Dingledine trustee et all to Stephen Paul and Dawn Kay Dingledine, lot 23, Northridge Heights subdivision one, no amount.

Norman J. Behr et al to Nicolas J. Reissig and Linda Lott, lot 1418, $92,500.

German Township

Allen Paul trustee to Allen and Mary Paul, part section 12, no amount.

Mary Paul trustee to Allen and Mary Paul, part section 12, no amount.

Allen and Mary Paul to Cody Paul, part section 12, no amount.

Salem Township

Betty M. Kennedy trust to Perfect Ohio Property LLC, part section 31, $300,000.

Minster

Scott S. and Jill M. Howe to Tyler G. and Molly J. Fogt, lot 39 block C, $214,900.

Jackson Township

Richard H. and Marilyn L. Larger to Robert J. Jr. and Gail A. Otting, part out lot one, William Menkes subdivision, $222,000.

Union Township

Gregory S. and Karen S. Vetter to Brian J. Frey, part section 21, $240,000.

Thomas S. Clarke to Thomas Clarke and Barbara A. Massella, parts section 13, no amount.

Buckland

Betty Shappell to Paula N. Davis, lot 84-85, part lot 86, $70,000.

Washington Township

Francis Riley Sanford to Matthew Riley Sanford and Terrie Lee Delph, part section 16, no amount.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.