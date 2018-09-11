Village connection

OSGOOD — St. Nickolas Parish will be having Sunday school religion. Fall classes will be from Sept. 30 until Nov. 18. This is for children 4 years old through kindergarten. You can register your children by calling Amy at 419-582-2105.

• St. Nickolas Parish is beginning a library of inspirational books and videos located at the front entrance of the church. Please bring any items to Pastoral center to be reviewed before placing in the book case. Feel free to borrow book from the library.

• The Osgood Legion will be serving barbecue chicken dinners on Sunday, Sept. 16. Serving begins at 11 a.m. until sold out.

By Jude Grieshop For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.