Auxiliary plans fundraisers

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie American Legion Post 355 Auxiliary has planned new fundraisers for the fall and winter.

During their regular meeting, Aug. 13, members voted to host a quarter auction, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., and to host Bar Bingo in teh American Legion bar monthly, beginning Oct. 19, and running through March.

Quarter auction committee members are Jeanne Boerger, Deb albers and Lynn Crowe. Bingo committee members are Albers, Natalie Mescher, Boerger and Sue Hoying.

The group also is running a raffle. Members have tickets to sell by Sept. 30 at a cost of $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets. The drawing will be Oct. 8.

Representatives who were sponsored by the auxiliary to attend Buckeye Girls State during the summer spoke about their experiences there. Emma Wilt was the Fort Loramie post delegate; Samantha Gaerke, the Loramie Township delegate and Madison Rose the Anna post delegate.

It was reported that 16 women veterans rode on the auxiliary’s float in the Fort Loramie Liberty Days parade.

Volunteers are needed for the Veterans Day poppy drive at Wagner’s IGA, the post chicken fry, US Bank and osgood State Bank, all in Fort Loramie.

The auxiliary accepted a donation of 64 skeins of yarn form Russ Barhorst in rememberance of his late wife, Sandy. Auxiliary members will use the yarn in the diddy bags they construct for veterans. The goal is to provide bags to 300 veterans.

Donated in the bin have been two pairs of pants, two containers of coffee, three tubes of toothpaste, 19 toothbrushes, three bottles of lotion, one container of coffee creamer and 24 game books.