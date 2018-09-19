Botkins BOE approves $12k electric installation

BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education approved a “Then and Now” purchase order, during its regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 12, to Dayton Power and Light in the amount of $12,120.15 for installation of 3 Phase Electric at the track and soccer complex.

The board also approved the hire of 15 substitute teachers for the 2018-2019 school year at a rate of $90 per day; nine student athletic workers at minimum wage; four staff substitutes; and four extracurricular staff for the school year.

The substitute teachers include Jodie Blindauer, Karen Christman, Amanda Hellwarth, Tom Wiseman, Taylor Suzuki, Thomas Wyen, Jamie Baumer, Raquel Brown, Allyson Grillot, Jacob Marvin, Brianna Garber, Kyle Harris, Emily Lichtenberg, Laura Myers, and Margie Haehn.

The student athletic workers include Tyler Free, Jaydon Wendel, Jameson Meyer, Parker Geis, Preston Free, Jayden Priddy, Jacob Pleiman, Garrett Greve, and Madison Wendel.

The staff substitutes include Ryan Gutman, as substitute bus driver; Judy Grise, as substitute aide; and Lori Kremer and Lucy Kinstle, as substitute cafeteria workers.

The extracurricular staff includes Stacy Braun, Sybil Koenig, and Jason Liette, as RESA mentors, and Christy Marchal, as 8th grade girls basketball coach.

During the committee reports segment, the Park Board announced it would like the school athletic director to be a part of the park board.

In other news, the board approved the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center Service Agreement with Roberta “Bobbie” Young, RoBotkins.

Beth White was hired for the cafeteria/custodial position for the 2018-2019 school year, and Kelly Peterman was hired for the part-time cafeteria position for the school year.

The board approved to participate and authorize the Southwestern Ohio Education Purchasing Council to advertise and receive bids on said board’s behalf as per the specifications submitted for the cooperate purchase of one school bus.

The next board of education meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 10., at 7 p.m., in the Media Center.